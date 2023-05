History of Jinja Catholic Diocese

This year’s Jinja Diocese will host Uganda Martryrs’ Day in Namugongo on the 3rd of June. But, did you know that the spread of Catholicism in what was known as the Upper Nile Vicariate started in 1895? But how has Jinja Diocese come to be this significant? Father Richard Kayaga Gonza, who works with the department of the cultural research centre, takes Walter Mwesigye through history.