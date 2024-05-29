CoU Fathers' Union advises men on responsibility

Men have been urged to live responsibly as they are crucial in shaping a morally upright society. The call came as members of the Fathers' Union of the Church of Uganda converged at the Anglican Martyr’s Site in Namugongo, Wakiso district for a men's conference ahead of Martyrs’ Day on 3rd June. The senior presidential advisor on Finance and economic planning Professor Ezra Suruma told the gathering that societal moral values are eroding and men have the responsibility to restore sanity to make Uganda a better country to live in.