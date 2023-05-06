King Charles III crowned amid pomp and celebration

Charles III and Camilla are now King and Queen of United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms, following a historic coronation ceremony in London, today. In a ceremony that marked by glorious displays of pageantry, Charles has been crowned to serve the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth for the rest of his life. And at his side was his wife Camilla Parker Bowles who has at long last been crowned queen, something that was hard to envisage a few years back.