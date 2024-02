African leaders gather to talk about crises on continent

African leaders have expressed concern about the growing number of crises on the continent at a two-day summit that opened in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. The meeting opened as the continent wrestles with coups, conflicts, political crises, and regional tensions. African Union Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat voiced alarm at the violence gripping many nations, both in Africa and other parts of the world.