The plight of traders SME fed blames URA for using harsh methods

The Small and Medium Enterprises Federation has added its voice to civil society and cautioned the government on the use of harsh methods by the URA to enforce tax measures. Despite the urgent need for the government to mobilize taxes for development, the use of security forces and police is not a civil method for ensuring traders pay tax, especially considering the lack of tax education on the controversial system called EFRIS (Electronic Receipting and Invoicing System). John Walugembe, the CEO of SME Fed, also urged that businesses are still recovering from the pandemic, where recovery funds did not fully reach beneficiaries, in addition to multiple taxes imposed on businesses. He spoke to the press at the federation headquarters.