Stanbic Bank posts Shs478billion profit

Stanbic Bank Uganda delivered strong performance, recording a Profit After Tax (PAT) of UShs 478 billion, marking a 16.2% growth from the previous year. The bank’s total revenue reached UShs 1.3 trillion, supported by a rise in Net Interest Income and Non-Interest Revenue due to higher client transactions. Stanbic’s total assets grew to UShs 10.4 trillion, while customer deposits also surged, reinforcing its position as a leading financial institution. The bank has recommended a UShs 160 billion dividend, bringing the total for the year to UShs 300 billion.