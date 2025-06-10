Parish Development Model cash increase sparks concerns over accountability

President Museveni’s announcement to double annual funding for the Parish Development Model (PDM) from 100 million Shs to 200 million shs per parish next year, has stirred mixed reactions. About 1.075 trillion she was allocated in the FY2025/26 budget. However, while civil society organizations welcome the increased investment in grassroots transformation, they warn that without stricter transparency and accountability, the programme risks falling prey to corruption and failing to meet its core mission of lifting millions out of poverty.