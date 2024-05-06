KRECS hands over distribution territory to UEDCL

Kyegegwa Rural Electricity Cooperative Society Ltd (KRECS) has completed the handover of the Central Service Territory (CST) to Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL), which handles the distribution of electricity to domestic and commercial end-users in Uganda. KREQS, as it is known, has been serving the districts of Kyegegwa, Mityana, Mubende, Kyenjojo, some parts of Luwero, Nakasongola, Kasanda, and sections of Buikwe for ten years until the concession runs out. According to officials, this follows the government's policy decision not to renew private distribution company licenses upon expiry.