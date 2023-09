Government launches new energy policy

The government has set a new energy loss target for power distribution companies at 14 percent. According to Umeme’s half-year financial statement, the firm reduced its distribution losses to 16.7%, down from 17.1%. While launching the new Energy Policy for Uganda 2023, the PS in the Ministry of Energy Irene Batebe said this Uganda’s electrification has risen to 57 percent from 10 percent. Betty Ndagire has more.