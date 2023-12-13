Developing local content: UCC sinks 1.2bn Shs on Ugandans creators

The Uganda Communication Commission, under its Content Development Support Program, will extend cash funding grants of up to a billion shillings to 14 projects involving film, documentaries, and other creative Ugandan art. This initiative is part of its efforts to support local content production and formalize the arts industry. According to Juliane Mweheire, the Director of Content Development, the selected 14 projects are part of more than 150 that applied for support from the regulator.