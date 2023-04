Absa reports 28.9% rise in annual profit, reaches pre-COVID levels

Absa Bank Uganda released its financial results today morning, with officials saying the bank has posted a 28.9% surge in profit after tax to 141 billion shillings for the year 2022, for the second consecutive year, a feat they have termed as a return to pre-covid levels. The Bank's loan book jumped 19.8% to over a trillion shillings. Racheal Nabisubi has more.