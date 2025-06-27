Elgon Half Marathon returns to Mbale to raise awareness on gender-based violence and climate change
Ownership dispute erupts at Hippos Rugby Club after Premier League success
Fintech and mobile operators boost risk assessment in Uganda’s financial sector
Women parliamentarians call for integrating land rights with climate resilience strategies
Chinese contractor agrees to fix defects at Isimba Hydro-power Plant
Kenya's Interior Minister dismisses protests criticism amid deadly unrest
Mathias Mpuuga launches Democratic Front party in Masaka
Lukwago, Besigye meet in Luzira ahead of PFF general assembly
High Court sentences Kabale teacher to 46 years for defilement and child trafficking
NRM electoral commission probes deadly chaos at Sembabule rally
Enfa ya Jimmy Ssekabiito: poliisi etandise okunoonyereza okuzuula ekituufu
Enteekateeka za PFF: Lukwago asisinkanye Besigye e Luzira, agenze ne Bobi
Tanga Odoi accuses Tororo politicians of stirring tensions ahead of NRM primaries
Government enhances welfare of local government administrators
Omupiira gw’abakyala: Kawempe muslims ne Amus baakuttunka mu za Uganda Cup
Okukyusa obukulembeze: Ssaabasumba akunze bannabyabufuzi okwettanira emirembe