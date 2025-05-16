What the Copyright Amendment Bill 2025 means for Uganda’s arts Iindustry | MORNING AT NTV

Following persistent calls from the arts industry, Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao presented the long-awaited Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Amendment Bill 2025 for its first reading in Parliament. Copyright is vital for protecting creative works and supporting artists financially. Music analyst Jeff Ekongot and arts journalist Andrew Kaggwa of Daily Monitor break down what the bill means for the industry.