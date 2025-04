NUP’S grace period: reconciliation or calm before the storm? |MORNING AT NTV

The National Unity Platform Party has announced a one-month grace period for all its members who have fallen out with the party. These members and others who are at odds with the party will be invited to come and make their reconcile with the party leadership. We unpacked it all on #MorningAtNTV with Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, NUP Deputy Spokesperson.