Engaging adolescents in research and policy | Morning At NTV

The International Center for Child Health and Development (ICHAD) will host the in-person 2023 Forum on Child and Adolescent Global Health Research and Capacity Building in Uganda from June 19 to June 27, 2023. The Forum aims to facilitate bi-directional learning in global health research and will include engaging and innovative trainings on various health research topics and methodologies. Moreover, participants will have the opportunity to visit study sites in Masaka and the surrounding areas. Joining us to provide more details on this event are Dr. Fred Ssewamala, Founder and Director of ICHAD, and Mary McKay, Vice Provost of Interdisciplinary Initiatives at Washington University in St. Louis.