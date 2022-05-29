PANORAMA: Uganda under the spotlight over money laundering

Money laundering is a form of Illicit Financial flow that has placed Uganda under the global spotlight of recent. Currently on the grey list, if the situation does not improve in less than a month from now, things will get worse, Uganda could be placed on the black list, which could come with dire ramifications for the banking sector. Are the regulatory authorities and agencies doing enough to stamp out money laundering and other forms of illicit financial flows?