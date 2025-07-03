Former VPs endorse Kasolo in NRM nomination surprise

Winning an election often calls for strategic maneuvers, and the ongoing nominations for National Resistance Movement (NRM) party positions are proving no different. In an unusual show of political theatre, State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo turned heads when he arrived for nomination flanked by two former Vice Presidents—Gilbert Bukenya and Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi. It is rare, if not unprecedented, for former Vice Presidents to publicly endorse a candidate other than the sitting President in such a high-profile manner. Jackson Onyango brings you the details from another day of nominations for aspirants to the party's Central Executive Committee.