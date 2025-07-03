Mao calls for peaceful 2026 elections, police-led security

In a firm plea for peace leading up to Uganda's 2026 elections, Justice Minister Norbert Mao has emphasised the importance of having disciplined police officers, rather than soldiers, in charge of polling security. He has also cautioned that the presence of military personnel at voting locations can instill fear and create opportunities for violence. Mao has revealed that new legislation has been proposed to establish official election guidelines, which will safeguard the media and require the use of mandatory biometric voter verification machines. These measures are aimed at preventing ballot tampering, multiple voting, and identity fraud, ultimately paving the way for a peaceful and transparent voting process.