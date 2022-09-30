Deciphering Makerere University's academic legacy (Makerere At 100) | ON THE SPOT

Uganda’s foremost University marks 100 years this year. It is a true testament to the resilience and patient success of academics in not just Uganda but Africa at large. But far too often, the university ranked in the big leagues of academia grapples with its funding, its identity and culture. Whilst the university boasts of educating the finest from heads of state to scientists it has also been the home of rampant and recurring strikes. Whilst its praise singers laud it for groundbreaking innovation, critics dent it for inaccessible and costly tuition. On The Spot, we talk about the legacy of Uganda’s oldest University Makerere and to answer that is its Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe.