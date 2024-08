Can FDC rise from the ashes or is this the end? | ON THE SPOT

What has been Uganda’s leading opposition party for more than two decades is facing an existential threat. The crisis stems from explosive allegations leveled against the party leaders for having gobbled up dirty money from the NRM juggernaut. The FDC has since split into two factions. On the Spot asks, can the FDC rise from the ashes and stage a comeback, or has it suffered a catastrophic implosion, never to return?