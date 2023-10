Women U20 team ready for Maputo trip

In more football, the Uganda Women's U20 team continued preparations ahead of Friday's 2024 FIFA Women's U20 World Cup qualifier first leg in in Maputo. The team held a morning session today with Coach Ayub Khalifa saying it was aimed at streamlining all departments ahead of the crucial game. The return leg will be on the 13th of this month at the Njeru technical center in Buikwe.