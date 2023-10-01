Why boxing coach is in trouble over assault

Sparks Boxing Academy head Coach Herbert Kalungi is going through a whirlwind of problems, a week after he caught on camera whipping female boxer, Daphine Namitala after she lost a boxing match. The coach was arrested on Tuesday after a public outcry about how he had mistreated the boxer. Kalungi, who is out on police bond after he was released on Friday, as investigations continue. Now boxing coaches and players say this is not an isolated incident and many players have been flogged after poor performances.