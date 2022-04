UPL: Vipers look forward to game against Gaddafi

Vipers Sports Club's chances of being crowned champions of the Uganda premier league for the season 2021/2022 will improve substantially after tomorrow's game against Gaddafi FC at their home ground St Mary's Stadium Kitende We caught up with the team after it emerged that the organisers have agreed to provide free entrance to all fans tomorrow. However, players view it as just another game that they must win to stay ahead in the league.