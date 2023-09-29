UPL:Newly promoted Kitara FC maintains unbeaten run

Newly promoted side Kitara FC maintained their unbeat run in three Uganda Premier League games so far after defeating Gaddafi FC by two goals to one at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja city. Gadafi who have lost all their first three league games so far grabbed the lead in the 34th minute through Thomas Ochungu before Living Kabon and George Senkaaba scored in the second half to ensure Kitara got their third win in a row. In the other game played today, SC Villa handed NEC FC their first league defeat of the season after a 3-0 victory at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.