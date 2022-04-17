UNIVERSITY GAMES: Makerere University win inaugural tourney

Makerere University have emerged overall winners of the first ever Federation of East African University women's games, hosted by Busitema University. With a total haul of 5 medals, acquired in Tennis, Chess, Table Tennis and Rugby, Makerere University finished ahead of hosts Busitema University, who finished second. They were followed in third place by Bishop Stuart University. Peninah Kabenge, the head of the Association Of University Sports in Uganda said the games showed the need for improved female athletes exposure