Uganda U15 boys dominate CECAFA Championship with two impressive wins

Uganda's U15 boys have made a strong start to the CECAFA U15 championship currently taking place at the Njeru Technical Centre in Jinja. The team defeated Djibouti 15-0 in their opening game and followed it up with a 4-0 victory against Ethiopia in the second game. The team is now preparing to face Tanzania and aims to maintain their 100% record.