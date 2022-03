UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Police and BUL FC post big wins

Police football club beat Toro United four goals to two this evening at the Philip Omondi stadium at Lugogo to further commit the Buhinga Stadium side to the relegation zone as armed forces counterparts UPDF suffered a humiliating loss of five goals to one to Jinja’s BUL FC at Bugembe stadium. The other premier league game played in Arua saw visiting army side Gadafi force Homeside Onduparaka FC to a goalless draw.