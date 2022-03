UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Arua Hill edge Wakiso Giants 4-0

Arua Hill ran riot in the opening 38 minutes to race into a 4-0 lead on their way to victory over Wakiso Giants in a Uganda Premier League game played at Barifa Stadium. Rashid Kawawa netted a hat trick while the captain scored once as the Kongolo took a commanding lead into half time. The Wakiso Giants hit back twice, but it wasn't enough as they went down 4-2