Uganda Cricket Cranes triumph over Tanzania in ICC Challenge League B

The Uganda Cricket Cranes secured a big win, defeating Tanzania by 209 runs in a Day 2 ICC Challenge League B game played at the Lugogo Oval. Uganda will face Hong Kong tomorrow in their third game of the round-robin tournament, which features six teams. In the other match of the day, Hong Kong lost to Italy by 155 runs at the Entebbe Cricket Oval.