Uganda Cranes ready for two friendly matches against Ethiopia

Uganda Cranes will have two friendly matches against Ethiopia as part of preparations for the forthcoming African Nations Championship Qualifier matches against Tanzania. Coach Milutin Sredojevic alias Micho confirmed the two games indicating this will help in fine tuning the team before facing Tanzania. From Ethiopia, Uganda Cranes will camp in Zanzibar for acclimatization before heading to Tanzania where they face the Taifa Stars in the first leg on 28th August at Benjamin Mkapa.