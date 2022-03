U17 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP: Uganda draws 2-2 with Ethiopia in qualifier

Uganda played out a two-all draw in today’s under17 FIFA Women World Cup qualifier played at Saint Mary’s stadium in Kitende. Hadiija Nandago put Uganda in the lead twenty-one minutes after halftime before doubling it six minutes later. However, a very resilient Ethiopia leveled the score through Emush Dandamo and Kedir Ahmed. Now Uganda needs to win the return leg in Ethiopia to advance to the next level of the qualifiers.