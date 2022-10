STREET CHILD WORLD CUP: Uganda 8 - 0 Napal

Uganda got off to a superb winning start at the 2022 Street Child World Cup in Doha Qatar with a magnificent 8-0 victory over Napal. Alfred Onenchan, Thomas Lodi and Quesney Kyandanda each scored a brace before Jeremy Berocan and an Own goal sealed the victory for Uganda. Uganda will also play against Syria and Mauritius at the preliminary stage of the tournament that started on Tuesday.