St Joseph Technical Institute crowned champions in National Technical Institutions' Ball Games

St. Joseph Technical Institute Kisubi was crowned the overall champion of the first edition of the National Technical Institutions Ball Games held at Kiryandongo Technical Institute in Kiryandongo District. Thirty-one technical institutes took part in eight sports disciplines, which included Athletics, Chess, Football, Netball, Woodball, Basketball, Volleyball, and Handball. Ogolayi Technical Institute from Amuria secured the second position, Nyamitanga Technical Institute claimed third place and Kiryandongo Technical Institute emerged fourth.