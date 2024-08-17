Speaker Among urges government to build modern sports facilities across Uganda

At least 1,775 school teams from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda have arrived and registered to compete in this year’s East Africa Secondary School Games, which will officially begin in Bukedea District on Sunday. Bukedea Comprehensive School and Amus College are hosting this year’s games, which will feature sixteen sports disciplines. Host director and Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among has challenged the government to build modern sports facilities in each district of Uganda to support the development of sports.