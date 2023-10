Singleton golf challenge: Three pairs advance to semifinals at Entebbe golf club

The fourth round of the Singleton Golf Challenge was held last evening at the par-71 Entebbe Golf Club. At the quarterfinal stage, three pairs advanced to the semifinals. The pairs that have successfully reached the semifinals include Richard Mucunguzi and Saidi Kirabira, Serwano Walusimbi and Peter Magona, and Michael Odur and Brian Manyindo.