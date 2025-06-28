Parents join calls for pay equity as arts teachers strike persists

Parents of children in public schools are joining the call by several educationists for the central government to address the pressing issues causing Arts teachers to go on strike. The Arts teachers are demanding that their salaries be brought in line with those of their Science counterparts. This follows concerns raised by the teachers and a response from the Ministry of Education, urging them to return to work while the central government works to resolve the matter at a later date.