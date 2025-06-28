Museveni picks NRM nomination forms for 2026 Presidential Race

We kick off with the big story of the day: President Museveni has today picked his expression of interest forms for the position of NRM National Chairperson in a brief ceremony at the party headquarters in Nakasero, Kampala. According to the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi, the President is required to return the filled-out forms by the 5th of July next month. Once he is nominated, this will pave the way for Museveni to contest as the NRM Presidential candidate in the forthcoming General Elections in January 2026.