The National Budget for the Financial Year 2025-2026 takes effect this Tuesday, bringing new initiatives aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). While many had hoped the budget would do more to stimulate growth in this vital sector, questions remain about how SMEs will thrive in the year ahead. We spoke with John Walugembe, Executive Director of the Federation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, for his insights.