Amus College beats Kawempe Muslim to lift title

In local soccer, Amus College defeated Kawempe Muslim Ladies 1–0 at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, a feat that helped the Bukedea-based side lift the FUFA Women's Cup for the first time. Samali Nakachwa's own goal late in the second half separated the two sides, both of whom were playing in the Women's Cup final for the first time.