NIRA warns staff against extortion as Tayebwa renews National ID

The National Identification & Registration Authority is warning individuals involved in extorting money from those seeking to renew their identity cards that they face immediate arrest. This follows reports from several people complaining about NIRA staff demanding money. The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, urged the public to gather concrete evidence to enable the prosecution of such unscrupulous individuals. His remarks came as he renewed his National Identity Card.