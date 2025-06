Sickle Cell crisis claims young lives in Kasese amid low awareness

The silent burden of sickle cell disease is claiming young lives and testing the strength of families in Kasese District. With ten reported child deaths in the last eight months, health officials are sounding the alarm as communities grapple with limited awareness, delayed diagnosis, and inadequate care. Our reporter visited a family in Maliba Town Council, where multiple siblings are living with sickle cell disease.