Africa CDC, GAVI launch assessment to tackle vaccine hesitancy

Vaccine hesitancy remains one of the biggest challenges to immunisation across Africa, fueled by misinformation and social and cultural barriers. In response, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, in partnership with GAVI, has rolled out a new assessment targeting the use of behavioural and social data tools across 10 countries. Walter Mwesigye reports on the effort to strengthen immunisation strategies through a better understanding of public attitudes and behaviours.