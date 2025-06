Uganda to open Chan 2025 against Algeria in Namboole

Uganda will open its CHAN 2025 campaign against Algeria on August 4th at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium. As one of the nations hosting the tournament, Uganda will aim to progress from the group stage for the first time in the competition. The task is made somewhat easier, with the toughest opponents sandwiching three games that, on paper, Uganda should win to advance to the knockout stages.