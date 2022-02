Sam Walusimbi honoured for services to cricket

Regarded as one of the best cricketers this country has ever produced, Sam Walusimbi was on Saturday honoured with a testimonial game the Lugogo Cricket Oval. Born in 1948, Walusimbi was part of the East African Cricket team that played at the 1975 Cricket World Cup. Speaking to the media after the game, Walusimbi talked about the standard of the game today and the difference between his era and the era today.