Prisons Ladies bounce back with win, Ndejje men eye title

With two outings to conclude the national handball league, teams are trying their best to clinch the title. In games played today, Prisons Ladies corrected their mistakes to beat Nkajja 34 to 26. The team had lost 36 to 30 against Victoria University yesterday. Now they maintain the second position behind the Police in the standings. Likewise, second-placed Ndejje men are determined to win this year's title. The team aims to win their next two fixtures after defeating Prisons men yesterday.