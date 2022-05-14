Police relegated after losing 5-2 to Bul FC

After 25 years in the Uganda Top Flight league, Police FC have been relegated after going down 5-2 at home to Jinja based Bul FC. The 2005 League Champions have faced an indifferent season where they parted with long term coach Abdallah Mubiru. They join Mbarara City FC and Tooro United who were already relegated going into this weekend's fixtures. In other games, Gaddafi FC who had their fate in their own hands going into today's games beat KCCA FC 1-0 in Jinja. Busoga United beat URA 3-2 in Ndejje and Bright Stars beat Onduparaka 3-1 in Arua. Busoga United and Bright Stars, like Gadaffi and Police FC, went into this weekend's fixtures with the sceptre of relegation hanging over them.