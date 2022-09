Pece War Memorial Stadium face lifted

Northern Uganda’s oldest sports facility, that is Pece War Memorial Stadium, has received a facelift after a year of works. Founded in 1950, the stadium was a major host of all sporting events in the region until it was declared unfit a couple of years back. The 70 million shillings job comes at a time when the region is in the process of forming a community club as agreed in the recent FUFA executive meeting held in Gulu City.