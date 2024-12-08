Over 1,000 children gather for a day of fun and sports at Lugogo

Over 1,000 children from various schools across Kampala gathered today for the fourth edition of the Kampala Kids Run, which took place at the Kyadondo Rugby Club in Lugogo. The young participants took part in a 1.5 km walk and 3 km circuits around the Lugogo area, enjoying a fun and active day while supporting a noble cause. Proceeds from the race will be used to provide safe drinking water to children in less privileged communities across the country. The water will be delivered in January next year, ensuring that many children in need have access to this essential resource.