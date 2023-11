Nkumba University beat Gulu University by 2-1

Nkumba University defeated Gulu University 2-1, advancing to the quarterfinals of the University Football League in a game played last evening in Gulu. Biko Bage and Jamal Nsereko scored the two goals for Nkumba, while Gulu’s lone goal was scored by Michael Komakech. Despite confirming all eight teams for the quarterfinals, action in the group stages concludes today with two games: Busitema hosting UCU, and YMCA welcoming Victoria University.