Network marketing conference in Kampala highlights opportunities

Besides expert concerns about it resembling a pyramid scheme, network marketing, also known as multi-level marketing, has the potential to provide financial opportunities and help reduce unemployment for some individuals. Kampala is hosting a conference that has drawn more than a thousand marketers and consumers of numerous products from Uganda, Zambia, Burundi, DRC, Ghana, and the rest of the continent. We caught up with some Ugandans who revealed the benefits of the network marketing business model, given its characteristics such as low startup costs, passive income, scalability, and self-employment.